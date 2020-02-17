Two-seater aircraft makes emergency landing in fields of Anantapur district

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: People of Yeradicheri village in Brahmasamudram mandal, Anantapur district, were baffled when a two-seater aircraft made an emergency landing in the agriculture fields on Monday morning.

They rushed to the spot and found that no damage was done to the aircraft, with the pilot making a safe landing. The aircraft belongs to Jindal Steel Factory in Bellary and was carrying a senior employee of the steel plant from Mysore to Bellary when it developed a technical glitch.

The pilot, who identified himself as Patak, said they have alerted the company higherups and the technical team is being sent to take up repairs of the aircraft. With everyone safe, people who rushed to the spot breathed a sigh of relief.