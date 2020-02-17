Vizag Airport diverts four flights due to poor visibility

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many four flights were diverted due to poor visibility of runway as thick fog enveloped at the Visakhapatnam International Airport since morning on Sunday.

Flights from Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata were diverted due to poor visibility. According to airport officials, visibility was 200 metres against normal 4,500 metres. Owing to diversion and delay of flights, passengers faced problems.

While two flights were diverted to Bhubaneswar, two flights were diverted to Bengaluru.

According to airport officials, the diverted flights are I5579 flight from Kolkata was diverted to Bhubaneswar, 6E288 flight from Bengaluru was diverted to Hyderabad, AI952 flight from Hyderabad was sent back to Hyderabad and 6E2719 flight from New Delhi was diverted to Bhubaneswar.

Flight services resumed after when the visibility improved at Visakhapatnam International Airport. SG3251 SpiceJet flight from Chennai to Visakhapatnam, scheduled to land at 8.05 am, landed at 8.51 am—nearly 50 minutes delay due to fog.

AI 952 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam, which was scheduled to land at 7.15 am was diverted to Hyderabad at 7.39 am. It returned later and landed at 10.28 am after a delay of three hours 15 minutes.