YSRC ‘mistakes’ will benefit Sena, hopes Pawan

Interacting with party activists from different places here on Sunday, he emphasised the importance of local body elections for the party.

Published: 17th February 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 08:33 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan coined the slogan  - “Prathi Rupayeeki Lekka Chebutham… Cheppina Prati Abivrudhi Panini Munduku Teeskuveltham…” (Every rupee will be accounted for... Every development work will be taken forward...) for the ensuing local body elections in the State.

Interacting with party activists from different places here on Sunday, he emphasised the importance of local body elections for the party. “What should be the action plan for the local body elections and which areas need to be focused will be decided together with the BJP,” he explained.

He opined that ‘mistakes’ being committed by the YSRC government will be boon for Jana Sena and asked the party activists to expose the ruling party’s ‘misrule’. He said denying pensions to elderly stating their son is an employee and limiting the schemes to certain sections should be explained to people. On the lapses of the TDP, the JSP chief claimed he was the first one to expose them.

“They are asking me to respond to I-T raids on Chandrababu Naidu’s former personal secretary’s house.  When a leader commits a mistake, society should be able to question him. However, where the morals (votes) get sold for Rs 2,000, it is not just Rs 2,000 crore but even Rs 20,000 crore would be looted by such people,” he said.

The JSP chief said the current political scene in the State looks like a caste conflict between two groups and explained that Jana Sena is for clean politics and their focus will now be on converting the supporters as voters.  He said though JSP lost the elections, it has won the hearts of the people. “TDP got 40 per cent votes, but that party is becoming weaker by the day,” he said.  He clarified that coming to politics does not mean retirement from films, which is his bread and butter.

Pawan hails AAP victory
Stating he has no mines like Jagan, Pawan said, “We should win elections without giving a paise. Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has not purchased votes, but won with ideology. We too should adopt such a strategy.” He also congratulated AAP for its victory, though he was an ally of the BJP

