BJP says it’s OK with High Court relocation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after its ally Jana Sena held internal discussions on local bodies elections, BJP State unit under its president Kanna Lakshminarayana also deliberated on the action plan for the elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanna said the meeting was a preparatory one for the local body elections. Reiterating that the BJP-JSP alliance will contest the local body elections, he called upon the party cadre to get prepared for the elections at panchayat and municipal levels, which will be held in a phased manner.

Like what Pawan said the other day, the BJP State chief too wanted to expose the ‘mistakes’ of the ruling YSRC. He accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of ignoring the corruption by his party cadre at the grassroot level.

The party decided to stage a protest in Kadapa on February 19 against the false cases foisted on BJP leaders. Stating that the BJP is against the three-capital plan, he said the party is OK with the relocation of the High Court to Kurnool.