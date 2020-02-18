CM Jagan to launch  hospital Nadu-Nedu  in Kurnool today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Nadu - Nedu’ (Now and then) in hospitals, a scheme initiated by the State government to upgrade facilities in government hospitals for ensuring quality medical treatment to patients, will be launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Kurnool on Tuesday. The government plans to spend `11,737 crore for the implementation of Nadu-Nedu in hospitals in three phases in the next three years. Besides upgrading the infrastructure in the existing hospitals, the government has also decided to construct new hospitals wherever required.

In the first phase, the government will spend `1,129 crore for setting up 7,548 Health and Wellness centres (sub-centres). While 1,086 sub-centres are located in government buildings, another 1,084 are in Primary Health Centres and there is need to construct another 4,906 health sub centres. Each building, to come up in an area of 888 sqft, will have a staff quarter, bedroom, kitchen and toilet, diagnostic laboratory, clinic and medical equipment and required furniture. A sum of `23 lakh will be spent on each health sub centre.

In the second phase, the government will focus on strengthening the Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and Area Hospitals, besides constructing additional hospitals, if required. It is estimated to spend `1,907 crore under the second phase.In the third and final phase, the government will spend `8,701 crore for taking a mammoth exercise of strengthening the District Hospitals and Teaching Hospitals and construction of superspeciality hospitals, medical and nursing colleges.

Apart from construction of seven medical colleges in Vizianagaram, Eluru, Paderu, Gurazala, Markapuram, Pulivendula and Machilipatnam, the government will also set up a superspeciality hospital in Kadapa and kidney research centres at Palasa and Markapuram.After taking over completely revamped 108 services by positioning one ambulance per mandal, the government procured 432 ambulances by spending `104.38 crore. Similarly, 104 (Mobile Medical Units) services have also been completely revamped by increasing the fleet from 292 to 676, one each per mandal.

In all, 676 mobile medical units were procured with an amount of `120.05 crore. Similarly, an agency has been identified for setting up an Emergency Response Centre (ERC) with an amount of `210.25 crore for operation in the next seven years. The Chief Minister will also launch the distribution of Aarogyasri smart health cards as part of his visit to Kurnool.