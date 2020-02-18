Couple murder mystery solved, son arrested 

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The police unravelled the mystery of the murder of a couple by arresting their son, who killed his parents for not accepting his marriage with the girl he loved. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, SP B Satya Yesu Babu said that Golla Hanchanhal Basavaraj and his wife Lakshmi Devi were found murdered in their house at D Hirehal village on November 28, 2019. The police after a thorough investigation in the double murder, arrested Golla Hanchanhal Ashok (24) and his accomplice Kanikiri Jammanna alias Jambu (29) for committing the double murder.

Ashok, who was working in a factory at Holgundi in Karnataka, fell in love with a girl. He asked his parents to perform his marriage with the girl. But the couple refused it as she does not belong to their caste. He used to quarrel with his parents for rejecting his marriage proposal with the girl he loved.

After coming to a conclusion that he could not marry the girl he loved as long as his parents were alive, he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate them with the help of Jambu. On the night of November 28, he along with his accomplice went to his house and attacked his father with an iron rod. When his mother came to her husband’s rescue, he bludgeoned her too.