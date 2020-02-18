Group of 20 distribute 105 helmets to villagers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A group of youngsters distributed helmets to 105 riders at Cherukumpalem in Nuzendla mandal in Guntur district on Monday. The group of 20 men from the village settled in other states and foreign countries collected `85,000 from their earnings and purchased helmets.

Boppudi Surendra, who is working as a software engineer in Hyderabad, said he gathered information about his friends settled in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and USA and collected funds from them to create awareness among the public to wear helmet while riding two-wheelers. He said earlier they had collected funds to erect electrical polls in the village.