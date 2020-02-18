Jagan to inaugurate cancer centre in GGH

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to inaugurate a comprehensive cancer centre coming up on the premises of the Guntur government hospital. Natco Trust, the CSR arm of the Natco Pharma Ltd, is developing the first cancer centre in the State decision for which was taken by company chairman Venkaiah Chowdary Nannapaneni after the bifurcation of the State.

Addressing the media on Monday, company vice-president Sadasiva Rao Nannapaneni said the trust entered into an MoU with the State government for the construction of the same, in November 2016. As per the agreement, the trust will develop the facility in a 55,000 square feet area at `16.5 crore, with the government spending `12.5 crore for the installation of high-energy Linac equipment. Further, the trust has equipped the fully-furnished premises with fixed and movable furniture in 4,000 square yards.

Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation former executive engineer and technical advisor of the project Y Ashok Kumar said the cancer centre will have facilities for radiation oncology, medical oncology and surgical oncology, which was why it was being called the comprehensive cancer centre. It can facilitate 110 in-patients at one time and 50 per cent of the area is air-conditioned. The centre has 10 outpatient consultation rooms, a comprehensive laboratory, pathology lab and operating room, among other facilities.