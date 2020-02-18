Natural farming: BRAU adopts 30 villages 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: To create awareness among farmers on natural farming, Dr BR Ambedkar University (BRAU) has adopted about 30 villages in Etcherla mandal. In association with the Visakhapatnam-based NGO Green Climate, the university has decided to promote natural farming in the adopted villages in a big way.

Under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan scheme, the BRAU had earlier adopted five villages in Ponduru and G Sigadam mandals. In the adopted villages, students had created awareness on the State government and Centre’s schemes by visiting each house in the village. They also conducted several surveys and submitted the survey reports to the government. They also conducted a survey in the Uddanam villages in connection with the prevalence of kidney diseases.

Unlike other universities, the BRAU management has made field visits mandatory on every Saturday. No student or professor should be in the university on Saturday. To promote natural farming in various villages in Etcherla mandal, BRAU Vice-Chancellor Kuna Ramjee sought the support of the NGO Green Climate, university registrar Raghu Babu said.