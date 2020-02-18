TDP MLCs to apprise Centre, President 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the issue of the Select Committee is under the purview of the AP Legislative Council Chairman and he sent the three capitals bills to the panel using his discretionary powers under Rule 154, Leader of the Opposition in the Council and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said that the Secretary of the Legislature doesn’t have the right to question the authority of the Chairman.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party central office at Atmakur on Monday, Yanamala said that the Secretary rejected directions of the Chairman twice regarding constitution of the Select Committee to review the Decentralisation Bill. The decision of the Chairman will be final in the issue, he maintained.

Accusing the YSRC government of resorting to commit a blunder by seeking to abolish the Council, he said that the TDP MLCs will apprise the President, Governor and the Centre on the issue.

MLCs urge Guv to remove ANU V-C

A delegation of the TDP MLCs along with representatives of various student organisations, called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and urged him to remove Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) Vice-Chancellor P Rajasekhar as several of his alleged irregularities have been proved by inquiry committees.

TDP MLCs, including AS Ramakrishna, P Ashok Babu and B Arjunudu, former minister Kollu Ravindra, along with student organisation representatives, met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday and lodged a complaint explaining the alleged involvement of Rajasekhar in several irregularities in the past. His role in the irregularities was found by Chakrapani Committee and Rangaih Committee, they said.