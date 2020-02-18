Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MLCs to apprise Centre, President 

The decision of the Chairman will be final in the issue, he maintained. 

Published: 18th February 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Asserting that the issue of the Select Committee is under the purview of the AP Legislative Council Chairman and he sent the three capitals bills to the panel using his discretionary powers under Rule 154, Leader of the Opposition in the Council and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said that the Secretary of the Legislature doesn’t have the right to question the authority of the Chairman.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party central office at Atmakur on Monday, Yanamala said that the Secretary rejected directions of the Chairman twice regarding constitution of the Select Committee to review the Decentralisation Bill. The decision of the Chairman will be final in the issue, he maintained. 
Accusing the YSRC government of resorting to commit a blunder by seeking to abolish the Council, he said that the TDP MLCs will apprise the President, Governor and the Centre on the issue.

MLCs urge Guv to remove ANU V-C
A delegation of the TDP MLCs along with representatives of various student organisations, called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and urged him to remove Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) Vice-Chancellor P Rajasekhar as several of his alleged irregularities have been proved by inquiry committees.

TDP MLCs, including AS Ramakrishna, P Ashok Babu and B Arjunudu, former minister Kollu Ravindra, along with student organisation representatives, met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday and lodged a complaint explaining the alleged involvement of Rajasekhar in several irregularities in the past. His role in the irregularities was found by Chakrapani Committee and Rangaih Committee, they said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Yanamala Ramakrishnudu Legislative Council Chairman
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp