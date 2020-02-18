Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tension in Vizag village  as farmers stop officials 

Meanwhile, Joint Collector M Venugopala Reddy told TNIE that the officials were evicting people from encroached lands as part of the drive against encroachment.

Published: 18th February 2020 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy at Pinagadi in Pendurthy mandal in the district to extend support to agitating farmers on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Tension prevailed at Pinagadi village in Pendurthy mandal when irate farmers tried to obstruct revenue officials who visited the village to take possession of 32 acres encroached land near the Veenavani  water tank. This resulted in Pendurthy police taking 40 farmers into custody for obstructing the officials from discharging their duties. 

They also took former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, former MLA Gandi Babji and former ZPTC Reddy Narayana, who reached the village to extend solidarity to the agitating farmers, into custody. All the arrested persons were released later in the evening, the police said.Unable to hide his resentment, Satyanarayana Murthy said it was unfortunate that the State government was trying to take the land from farmers who were cultivating for the past 70 years. The land was being forcibly taken by the government for housing programme, he said. The government would do well to identify government land waste land for its pet project housing scheme, he added. This apart, 400 square yards land as promised under GO 72 was also not being given to farmers.

Meanwhile, Joint Collector M Venugopala Reddy told TNIE that the officials were evicting people from encroached lands as part of the drive against encroachment. Besides the land was not part of the landpooling, he said.Venugopala Reddy said landpooling process was going on smoothly in the district. Grama sabhas were held in 55 villages in 10 mandals to acquire 6,116 acres under landpooling. The areas were divided into 58 clusters for administrative convenience, he said, adding that landpooling process in 35 clusters was completed. He hoped that the process will be completed smoothly in the remaining clusters also.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp