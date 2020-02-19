Expedite sports projects in AP: Vice President

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has advised Union Minister of State (incharge) for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju to expedite various ongoing sports projects in Andhra Pradesh, including the construction of multipurpose sports complex at Mogallapalem village in Nellore district. He also told the minister to monitor the progress of projects in the State on an ‘urgent basis’.

At a meeting held at Uparashtapati Bhawan on Tuesday, the Union minister briefed Venkaiah Naidu on the progress of sports project and said the project was delayed for want of utilisation certificates from State sports authorities. Venkaiah also spoke to State Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao over phone and enquired about the progress of various sports projects. The other projects came up for discussion include mini sports complex at Kommadi near Visakhapatnam, astro-turf hockey field at Kakinada and multipurpose indoor stadium in Vizianagaram. The V-P also asked Kiren Rijiju to involve private sector in a big way in promoting sports activities.