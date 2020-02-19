Housing sceme: Botcha Satyanarayana seeks list of poor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana directed the officials to furnish a comprehensive list of beneficiaries of housing scheme within a week. He also asked the officials of the department to prepare an action plan within a week to tackle the drinking water problem in summer.

In a meeting with municipal commissioners from various districts here on Tuesday, the minister told the officials to expedite the process so that the beneficiaries could be handed over with the documents by Ugadi. He also asked them to give first priority to allotment of G+3 houses.

He instructed the officials to identify the beneficiaries as per the modalities given by the government and told them to make a foolproof list after they are thoroughly verified by village/ward volunteers.