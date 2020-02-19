Sri City a blend of spirituality & modernity: Seer

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham visited Sri City on Tuesday. The seer was accorded a traditional welcome by Ravindra Sannareddy, founder managing director of Sri City, amidst Vedic chanting. Sankaracharya visited the Business Centre, where he was briefed about the origin and development of Sri City, job opportunities and corporate social responsibility activities. Addressing devotees, the seer said that Sri City is reflecting a balanced blend of spirituality and modernity aiming at the prosperity of the region. “We are very happy to note that it has created livelihood for over 50,000 and will generate more jobs in the future,” he said. He said that as virtuous actions always beget good results, in Sri City, such actions are backed by technology, hard work.