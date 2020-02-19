Sri City a blend of spirituality & modernity: Seer

CHITTOOR: Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham visited Sri City on Tuesday. The seer was accorded a traditional welcome by Ravindra Sannareddy, founder managing director of Sri City, amidst Vedic chanting. Sankaracharya visited the Business Centre, where he was briefed about the origin and development of Sri City, job opportunities and corporate social responsibility activities. Addressing devotees, the seer said that Sri City is reflecting a balanced blend of spirituality and modernity aiming at the prosperity of the region. “We are very happy to note that it has created livelihood for over 50,000 and will generate more jobs in the future,” he said. He said that as virtuous actions always beget good results, in Sri City, such actions are backed by technology, hard work.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
JNU sedition case: Delhi Police sends reminder to Kejriwal government on sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya
No action against contractors for delay in work due to supply disruptions from China: Finance Ministry
Two held for reciting 'anti-CAA' poem at Karnataka government-sponsored event get bail
JNU sedition case: Will ask department concerned to take early decision, says Kejriwal
Karnataka woman gives birth to baby in bus on her way to hospital
Bihar polls: Sharad Yadav bats for Tejashwi as Opposition alliance's CM face