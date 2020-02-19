Stranded in Gulf, women seek help from Jagan

By Express News Service

ELURU: Abused by their employers in Oman and stuck in its capital city Muscat, about 20 women from the State recently put out a video in which they are seen crying for help from Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The video has gone viral, and the husband of one of the women on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the police.

The woman, Lalitha, of Undi in West Godavari district, was promised a job in Dubai by an agent, but sent to Oman instead in July last year, her husband Srinivas said. In the video message, Lalitha said her employer in Oman mistreated and tortured her, following which she escaped to the Indian Embassy.

She said there are 20 others like her from the twin Godavari districts who were cheated by their agents in India, and urged the Chief Minister to reunite her with her family.

Srinivas said he earlier asked the agent to bring Lalitha back, but was told to pay `2.5 lakh. “I lodged a complaint through Spandana in October last year, but no action was taken,” he said. When contacted, Undi Sub Inspector V Appalaraju said Lalitha had gone to the Gulf three times earlier, and she went there again in July last year with her husband’s consent. The police are yet to register a case based on Srinivas’s complaint.