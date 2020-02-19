Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP condemns decision to reduce Naidu’s security

Rao further said the state police has found evidence that Naidu and his family members are still facing threat.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP on Tuesday strongly condemned the State government’s decision to downgrade the security cover provided to party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and demanded it be restored to the original level.  Naidu has been provided with Z+ category of security with National Security Guard (NSG) mobile cover, while security for his son Nara Lokesh, who is a member of Legislative Council, has been dowgraded from Z to X category, the party said.

“The strength of security personnel has been drastically brought down by about 50 per cent from 146 to 67,” TDP state president Kala Venkata Rao said in a statement.The party strongly condemns the politically motivated decision of the security review committee (SRC) and demands restoration of security to its original level, he said. “Further, the YSRCP-led government stands responsible for any mishap to the above leaders due to the reduction in their cover,” Rao said.

