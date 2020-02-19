TDP’s 45-day Praja Chaitanya Yatra to start from Prakasam today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The principal opposition TDP is all set to launch the 45-day Praja Chaitanya Yatra across the State to sensitise people on the “failures” of the YSRC government in the past nine months.TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the Praja Chaitanya Yatra at Boppudi village in Martur mandal of Prakasam district.He will also participate in the awareness rallies in Addanki, Santhanuthalapadu and Ongole Assembly constituencies.

“People of the State are dissatisfied with the atrocious, inefficient and corrupt administration of the YSRC government. The Praja Chaitanya Yatra will be organised across the State from Wednesday to sensitise people on the damage being caused to AP due to the policies of the government,’’ Naidu stated in a tweet. In another tweet, he appealed to the TDP leaders, activists and people’s associations to participate in the awareness rallies to expose the “dictatorial attitude” of the YSRC government.

Naidu during a meeting with the senior party leaders on Tuesday, said that TDP flags should be hoisted in villages and tributes should be paid to NTR, Ambedkar, Phule, Jagjivan Ram and other prominent personalities as part of the programme.

“Meetings should be organised in every Assembly constituency to discuss the people’s problems. The anti-people administration of the YSRC should be questioned. Cadre should console those families who lost ration cards and pensions,’’ the TDP chief said.

Stating that the government has enhanced the prices of sand, cement, petrol, diesel, liquor and electricity, causing a financial burden on poor families, he accused the government of diverting the funds of BC and SC corporations. “We should expose the misdeeds of the government, distribute pamphlets to every house and prepare the party cadre for the local body elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, a section of leaders opined that it is too early to go to the people against the government as it is not even completed a year in office. But, the majority of the leaders observed that the party should take up such programmes to inject fresh dose of adrenaline to the party cadre and activists ahead of the local body elections.