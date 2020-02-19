Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP’s 45-day Praja Chaitanya Yatra to start from Prakasam today

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the Praja Chaitanya Yatra at Boppudi village in Martur mandal of Prakasam district.

Published: 19th February 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The principal opposition TDP is all set to launch the 45-day Praja Chaitanya Yatra across the State to sensitise people on the “failures” of the YSRC government in the past nine months.TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the Praja Chaitanya Yatra at Boppudi village in Martur mandal of Prakasam district.He will also participate in the awareness rallies in Addanki, Santhanuthalapadu and Ongole Assembly constituencies.

“People of the State are dissatisfied with the atrocious, inefficient and corrupt administration of the YSRC government. The Praja Chaitanya Yatra will be organised across the State from Wednesday to sensitise people on the damage being caused to AP due to the policies of the government,’’ Naidu stated in a tweet. In another tweet, he appealed to the TDP leaders, activists and people’s associations to participate in the awareness rallies to expose the “dictatorial attitude” of the YSRC government.

Naidu during a meeting with the senior party leaders on Tuesday, said that TDP flags should be hoisted in villages and tributes should be paid to NTR, Ambedkar, Phule, Jagjivan Ram and other prominent personalities as part of the programme.

“Meetings should be organised in every Assembly constituency to discuss the people’s problems. The anti-people administration of the YSRC should be questioned. Cadre should console those families who lost ration cards and pensions,’’ the TDP chief said.

Stating that the government has enhanced the prices of sand, cement, petrol, diesel, liquor and electricity, causing a financial burden on poor families, he accused the government of diverting the funds of BC and SC corporations. “We should expose the misdeeds of the government, distribute pamphlets to every house and prepare the party cadre for the local body elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, a section of leaders opined that it is too early to go to the people against the government as it is not even completed a year in office. But, the majority of the leaders observed that the party should take up such programmes to inject fresh dose of adrenaline to the party cadre and activists ahead of the local body elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp