Home States Andhra Pradesh

Villagers shift mother, newborn to hospital in doli

At the PHC, after administering the first aid, the doctors referred the woman to Saluru hospital.

Published: 19th February 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tadivalasa villagers shift mother and child on makeshift stretcher I Express

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: In the absence of proper roads from Tadivalasa village of Pachipenta mandal, a postpartum mother and her newborn were shifted to the nearest PHC on a doli (a makeshift stretcher) on Tuesday.

About 10 people carried P Suvarna, a tribal woman, from the hilltop to the foothills — about 5 km. “It was difficult to shift her, so we brought her to the foothills and then by an auto-rickshaw to the PHC,” the woman’s brother, Raju, said.  With the help of  local women and traditional birth attendants, the woman had delivered a baby on late Monday night. The problem was the placenta was stuck in the mother’s uterus, which pained both mother and the baby.  Seeing her delicate health condition, family members along with some villagers transported her on a makeshift stretcher to Guruvunaidupeta primary health centre (PHC).

At the PHC, after administering the first aid, the doctors referred the woman to Saluru hospital. A 108 ambulance ferried here there.  

It may be mentioned here that Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) officials have set up pregnant women hostels in Parvatipuram and Saluru. The objective was to shift the pregnant women from the hilltop villages a week before the date of delivery.

“In this particular case, the woman delivered about two week before the date of delivery (March first week),” Vizianagaram, DM&HO SV Ramana Kumari told TNIE. She said both baby and mother are safe and undergoing treatment in Saluru hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp