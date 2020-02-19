Vishwajeet is new Home dept principal secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle of IPS officers, the State government on Tuesday transferred eight senior police officials, including Principal Secretary (Home) KRM Kishore Kumar, who was posted as Chairman, AP Road Safety Authority, in the existing vacancy.

Additional DG rank officer Kumar Vishwajeet, who was waiting for posting, was appointed Principal Secretary (Home department). Apart from giving posting to three officials who were waiting, two IPS officials were directed to report to the DGP office.

N Balasubramanyam (Additional DGP) was appointed Additional DGP, Railways. M Sunil Kumar Naik (DIG) was posted as DIG, CID. Abhishek Mohanty (Superintendent of Police) was posted as Group Commander(Admin), Greyhounds.

Kripanand Tripathi Ujela, DG, Drug Control Administration, and P Hari Kumar (IG) Director, Prohibition & Excise, were transferred and directed to report to the DGP office. Guntur Range IG Vineet Brijlal got additional charge of Director, Prohibition and Excise.