2-day AFOSEC fest begins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AFOSEC 2020, the two-day annual fest organised by VR Siddhartha College of Engineering at its Kanuru campus, began here on Wednesday.Speaking at the inaugural session, AP State Council of Higher Education Council chairperson Hema Chandra Reddy explained about the exponential growth of technical education in today’s world as compared to 1995-96. More than 1,500 students of 25 colleges were present.