6L reach Srisailam for Shivaratri

KURNOOL: Over six lakh pilgrims have reached Srisailam till Wednesday to take part in Maha Shivaratri celebrations. The inflow of pilgrims is increasing by every hour. While some are reaching the hill shrine of Lord Mallikarjuna Swami by foot, others are coming by vehicles. The hills are reverberating with ‘Siva Nama Smarana’ (chanting of Om Namah Shivaya). As 80 per cent of the pilgrims, who have come here are Siva Swamulu, the shrine have turned orange with their clothes.After arriving here, the pilgrims take a holy dip in Patala Ganga and offer prayers to the presiding deity and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.
Siva Swamulu come to the shrine after taking 41-day Siva Deeksha and offer their Irumudi to the Lord.
