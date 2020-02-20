BJP says investors questioning Modi on Jagan govt decisions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader D Purandeswari claimed that foreign investors were questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to how they could invest in India because States like Andhra Pradesh were reviewing and cancelling agreements. She slammed the YSRC alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s hasty decisions were not only hurting the State, but also the country.

Speaking at the protest staged by the BJP in Kadapa on Wednesday against the alleged misuse of police power by the YSRC government, Purandeswari said, “Because of the arbitrary decision of the YSRC government to cancel and review power purchase agreements, the situation has become such that investors are directly asking the Prime Minister as to how they could invest in either India when AP and with what confidence they should.”

She criticised the ruling government for flip-flopping on the state capital issue. Recalling that Jagan had supported Amaravati as the capital when he was in the Opposition, she wondered, “Why is he now opposing it now? The government’s actions indicate that political benefits are more important that state and public interest.” BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana fumed at the YSRC government alleging that it was using police force to silence those who point out problems in the governance. “Just like his predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu, the present government is also using police force against those who question it. After coming to power, all that they YSRC is doing is revenge politics,” he alleged. Condemning ‘foisting’ fake cases against BJP cadre, Kanna alleged that no action was taken even after meeting the higher police officials. He said the BJP would continue its fight against the ‘misgovernance’ of Jagan and would not keep quiet if the YSRC use police to silence protesters.

Owaisi misleading Muslims: BJP

Vijayawada: BJP national minority morcha secretary Sk Baji came down heavily on Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi accusing the latter of instigating Muslims. , Baji alleged that Owaisi spoke against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, without understanding the Act. He challenged the Hyderabad MP for an open debate and advised him not to mislead Muslims. “Owaisi should understand the Act first,” he advised.