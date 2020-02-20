Govt will develop IT concept city near Bhogapuram, says Mekapati

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy held a meeting with Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP), IALA office bearers and chief executive officers of IT firms at the Millennium Towers at Rushikonda in the city on Wednesday.

During an interactive session, the minister said the government was contemplating to develop IT concept city near Bhogapuram as per the vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also said a greenfield international airport will be coming up at Bhogapuram. He shared the State government’s vision to develop the IT industry in a big way and to create infrastructure for new companies.

The minister assured the industry CEOs that the government will not harm the interests of the industry and asked them not to believe rumours being spread by vested interests. He said the incentives worth `100 core, which were due to them will be paid before June. He said the government wants to create 50,000 jobs every year and so that it will scale up growth of industry in the city.

Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation deputy director CM Reddy said syllabus in colleges will roll out new syllabus in schools in consultation with the industry so as to make the youth ready for employment in industy sector.

The government was foussing on skilled human capital.Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said the new IT policy will be unveiled soon. He said the government would support the industry and will address the grievances and issues if they are brought to his notice.The Industries Minister also appealed to the industry to give priority to local youth in employment.