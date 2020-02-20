Minister releases 3.8L fingerlings

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Marketing Mopidevi Venkataramana, along with MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, on Wednesday released 3.80 lakh fingerlings into River Krishna at Padavala Revu in Undavalli village of Tadepalli mandal.He said the government has planned to release 25 to 30 crore fingerlings within two months.Joint director of Fisheries department A Chandrasekhar said the Ragandi species was released into the river.