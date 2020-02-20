Home States Andhra Pradesh

Most dues to solar, wind power firms cleared, Discoms tell AP High Court

Taking the issue seriously, the court directed the Discoms to file an affidavit explaining why they failed to clear the dues.

Published: 20th February 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) and Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) on Wednesday told the High Court that they have cleared a majority of dues to wind and solar power generating companies.

During a hearing on the petitions filed by the latter against the Discoms, the counsel for the respondents explained to the court that despite facing a financial crisis, the power utilities had cleared most of the dues by raising loans. “As against the total dues of `2,555 crore, only `599 crore has to be paid now,” the counsel said and sought four more weeks to clear the balance.

However, as the counsel representing the petitioners raised objections, the High Court bench, comprising Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice N Jayasurya, directed the Discoms to file affidavits with details of what amount was due to each company and how much of it was cleared. The case hearing was adjourned to two weeks.

It might be noted her that the wind and solar power generating companies had filed a petition in the High Court challenging the single judge directions on the tariff of`2.43 per unit in case of wind power and `2.44 per unit in case of solar power. They also demanded that the pending amount be cleared.

As the Discoms, who had earlier agreed in writing to clear the dues in four weeks’ time, failed to do so, the companies again approached the High Court.

Taking the issue seriously, the court directed the Discoms to file an affidavit explaining why they failed to clear the dues.

On Wednesday, Discoms filed the affidavits explaining the total dues and how much was cleared and how much was pending.  However, the Court directed them to give a break up of the payments and balance company-wise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp