Most dues to solar, wind power firms cleared, Discoms tell AP High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) and Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) on Wednesday told the High Court that they have cleared a majority of dues to wind and solar power generating companies.

During a hearing on the petitions filed by the latter against the Discoms, the counsel for the respondents explained to the court that despite facing a financial crisis, the power utilities had cleared most of the dues by raising loans. “As against the total dues of `2,555 crore, only `599 crore has to be paid now,” the counsel said and sought four more weeks to clear the balance.

However, as the counsel representing the petitioners raised objections, the High Court bench, comprising Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice N Jayasurya, directed the Discoms to file affidavits with details of what amount was due to each company and how much of it was cleared. The case hearing was adjourned to two weeks.

It might be noted her that the wind and solar power generating companies had filed a petition in the High Court challenging the single judge directions on the tariff of`2.43 per unit in case of wind power and `2.44 per unit in case of solar power. They also demanded that the pending amount be cleared.

As the Discoms, who had earlier agreed in writing to clear the dues in four weeks’ time, failed to do so, the companies again approached the High Court.

Taking the issue seriously, the court directed the Discoms to file an affidavit explaining why they failed to clear the dues.

On Wednesday, Discoms filed the affidavits explaining the total dues and how much was cleared and how much was pending. However, the Court directed them to give a break up of the payments and balance company-wise.