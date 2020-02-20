Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu puts onus on people to fight against govt

The TDP organised ‘Praja Chaitanya Yatra’ rallies across the State. The programme is  intended to sensitise the people on the alleged failures of the government.

Published: 20th February 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressing a gathering at Medarametla junction of Addanki constituency in Prakasam district on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of removing security to TDP leaders and trying to reduce his security cover, Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said he had nothing to fear as people were his protectors. Launching TDP’s ‘Praja Chaitanya Yatra’ in Martur mandal of Prakasam district, Naidu said the yatra was not for regaining power.

“Power is not new to me. But I came here to explain to the people how the YSRC government is damaging the future of the State and burdening the people with its policies in the past nine months. You have voted the YSRC to power responding to the ‘one chance please’ appeal and you are now left to suffer (misery),’’ he said.

Recalling that the YSRC government started destruction from day one of forming the government with the demolition of ‘Praja Vedika’ (Grievance Hall), Naidu said had the people hit the roads resenting the act of the government at that time, it might not have taken other anti-people decisions. Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was troubling all sections of people, Naidu, in a lighter vein, said that the former plays video games in the evening. “He gets thrill in playing war games. In real life also, beating us makes him happy. What can we say about such person?” he asked.

People were not happy under the nine-month rule of the YSRC government, he said and dubbed it as a government of cancellations and appealed to people to teach a lesson to the ruling party in the ensuing local body elections. The government came up with the three-capital plan to do real estate business in Visakhapatnam, not because of its affection for the port city, the TDP chief alleged. Reiterating that investments to the tune of `1.80 lakh crore have gone away from the State, he sought to know what will be the benefit of the law providing 75 per cent jobs in industries to locals if investors leave.

