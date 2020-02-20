Now, Undavalli seeks High Court bench in R’varam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting him to set up a High Court bench in Rajamahendravaram and reminded him that it was the proposal made by late YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons in Rajamahendravaram, he said on July 11, 2006, the Law Secretary in YSR government wrote a letter to the High Court Registrar requesting for setting up High Court benches in Rayalaseema and Rajamahendravaram. “Today I only reminded Jagan about the proposal made by his father 14 years ago, when he was Chief Minister. I think no one would object to HC bench in Rajamahendravaram,” he said.

Expressing concern over non-availability of sand in Rajamahendravaram, which is on the banks of river Godavari, he cautioned the State government that the issue leads to corruption. “Today, though the river is full of sand than water, people in Rajamahendravaram are not getting sand. They have to get it from Kovvur, located in another district. Why? Officials say they are still working out a proper delivery system. The lapse is giving scope for increased corruption and I request the government to rectify it at the earliest,” he said.

In his own inimitable style, the former MP said honest officials continue to remain honest, but corrupt officials have increased their demand of graft citing the ‘strict action against corruption’. “The government has decided to give 25 lakh house sites for the poor and for that the officials started land acquisition. Those who want to save their lands from getting acquired are approaching officials only to find that they have to pay more (graft) than before. What I want to insist is a single toll-free number would not work out. Set up a complaint cell and appoint a person whom the CM trusts to head it. Now, a new officer heading ACB started shakedown, creating ripples among the employees. It might last only till that official is there, but it is a start,” he said and wanted toll-free numbers at mandal or district level.

Citing another example of how corruption is happening, he said with the difference between price of liquor being sold at shop and bar, liquor is being sold more at shops, and it failed to be a solution to control liquor consumption. He cautioned the government against the rise in illicit liquor presence in the State.

Expressing worry over the financial situation of the State, the former MP said the revenue has not increased, but the amount being spent on charity in different forms has increased manifold. “Will the government be able to sustain it for long?” he questioned. On Polavaram, he said no work was happening and the amount that was reimbursed by the Centre was used for clearing pending dues of excise department and Aarogyasri scheme. He urged the government to confront the Centre on Polavaram, more so with regard to R&R package. “Only when R&R is completed, the project can hold water. I am happy that MPs from both ruling and opposition parties in the State have raised the issue in Parliament finally,” he said.

What he wants

Rectify lapses in sand delivery

Corrupt officials have increased their demand of graft citing ‘strict action against corruption’

Illicit liquor presence in State increased

Revenue has not increased, but amount being spent on charity has increased

Confront Centre on the issue of Polavaram