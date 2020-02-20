Officials told to expedite NREGS works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow progress of works taken up under the MGNREGS in three districts, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that engineering officials should have to take responsibility for the same.

Holding a review meeting on Wednesday, the minister sought to know why the works were not getting expedited despite the government clearing bills to the tune of `1,400 crore in the last two months.

Allocations for the next fiscal would be made based on the utilisation of the funds in the current fiscal, the minister said and tell officials to expedite works.