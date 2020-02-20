Rs 1,931 crore  Nabard loan for Chintalapudi LIS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has sanctioned `1,931 crore as a term loan to the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Development Corporation (APWRDC) for the completion of Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme in West Godavari and Krishna districts. The financial assistance has been made under the Nabard Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA).

In a statement issued by the bank on Wednesday, the chief general manager of NABARD’s state regional office, S Selvaraj, said that the project was expected to be completed by March 2022. The Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme covers 410 villages in 15 mandals of West Godavari and 18 mandals in Krishna district.