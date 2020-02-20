Take up pilot projects on Ryves canal in city: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials concerned to set up parks and walking tracks on the canal bunds of River Krishna and Godavari, besides working towards totally eliminating pollution-level. He instructed them to take up pilot projects immediately on Ryves canal in Krishna district, Krishna western canal in Guntur district, Eluru canal in West Godavari, and GE main canal in East Godavari, and to launch canal beautification works in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam in the first phase.

Jagan, on Wednesday, reviewed the status of canal beautification and cleaning with the officials of Mission for Clean Krishna and Godavari Canals (MCKGC) at his camp office in Tadepalli. Inaugurating the mission’s website on the occasion. While the mission was initially proposed for cleaning and beautifying canals in Krishna, Guntur, West and East Godavari districts, the CM also instructed the officials to include Pulivendula and Visakhapatnam.

Briefing the CM about the plans, the officials informed that works would be taken up in an extent of 1,344 kms initially covering 36 major canals across both the rivers. In total, Krishna delta has a total of 9,800 km canals and Godavari delta 10,000 kms.

While seeking the details of the cost of solid waste management, including establishment of sewage treatment plants (STPs), the CM directed the officials concerned to concentrate on operation and management. He suggested that a control room be established to monitor the functioning of the STPs.