Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC to ply 2,555 special buses across Andhra Pradesh

Briefing about the arrangements, Pratap said regional officers and supervisors were appointed at the major bus stations.

Published: 21st February 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 2,555 special buses to various Lord Shiva temples across the state on Maha Shivaratri on Friday and Saturday, said RTC vice-chairman and managing director Madireddy Pratap.

Addressing mediapersons at RTC House here on Thursday, Pratap said 792 buses would be run to Kotappakonda Thirunallu in Guntur district and around 850 staff including officials, supervisors and security were deployed on special duties to ensure hassle-free journey for the passengers.

Apart from that, 466 special buses will be operated to Srisailam from various districts and 75  special buses will be operated from Krishna and Guntur districts, he informed.

Briefing about the arrangements, Pratap said regional officers and supervisors were appointed at the major bus stations. Anticipating a huge rush, instructions were issued to the officials to provide drinking water facility and ensure clean toilets and hygiene at all the bus stations, he said. He requested the passengers to use the special bus services during the festival.

Meanwhile, the APSRTC has arranged 25 special buses to carry VVIPs to Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on Kotappakonda hill top in Guntur. The Endowments department has issued around 2,000 VVIP passes.

The Kotappakonda temple has been decorated with colourful lights and elaborate arrangements have been made for the devotees. The temple authorities said the special puja will start in the wee hours of Friday.

Narasaraopet YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy along with revenue, police and endowment officials inspected the arrangements and instructed the officials to take all necessary steps to ensure smooth darshan during the festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Buses APSRTC
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp