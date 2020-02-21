APSRTC to ply 2,555 special buses across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 2,555 special buses to various Lord Shiva temples across the state on Maha Shivaratri on Friday and Saturday, said RTC vice-chairman and managing director Madireddy Pratap.

Addressing mediapersons at RTC House here on Thursday, Pratap said 792 buses would be run to Kotappakonda Thirunallu in Guntur district and around 850 staff including officials, supervisors and security were deployed on special duties to ensure hassle-free journey for the passengers.



Apart from that, 466 special buses will be operated to Srisailam from various districts and 75 special buses will be operated from Krishna and Guntur districts, he informed.

Briefing about the arrangements, Pratap said regional officers and supervisors were appointed at the major bus stations. Anticipating a huge rush, instructions were issued to the officials to provide drinking water facility and ensure clean toilets and hygiene at all the bus stations, he said. He requested the passengers to use the special bus services during the festival.

Meanwhile, the APSRTC has arranged 25 special buses to carry VVIPs to Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on Kotappakonda hill top in Guntur. The Endowments department has issued around 2,000 VVIP passes.

The Kotappakonda temple has been decorated with colourful lights and elaborate arrangements have been made for the devotees. The temple authorities said the special puja will start in the wee hours of Friday.



Narasaraopet YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy along with revenue, police and endowment officials inspected the arrangements and instructed the officials to take all necessary steps to ensure smooth darshan during the festival.