BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana slams CM Jagan over ‘false cases’ against cadre 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana came down heavily on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that illegal sand mining was rampant in the State and that the government was using police to foist cases against those who were critical of the government.



In the State office-bearers meeting, Kanna also alleged that Hindu temples were being targeted “as per a plan and direction”. Speaking at the meeting held in Vijayawada on Thursday, the BJP State chief found fault with the YSRC government, which has not been taking any action to address the said issues.