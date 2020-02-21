Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP will get new heads in Andhra, Telangana soon, says Vidyasagar Rao

State BJP suffered a debacle in the 2019 assembly and general elections with just one per cent votes and losing deposits almost everywhere.

Published: 21st February 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao (File Photo)

Former governor and senior BJP leader C Vidyasagar Rao.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former governor and senior BJP leader C Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday said that the party’s Andhra Pradesh and Telangana units will soon have new presidents. Observing that the BJP was the only alternative to regional parties in both Telugu-speaking States, he said it would now work with a renewed spirit.

Speaking to the reporters after meeting BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday, Vidyasagar Rao said, “There will be new presidents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Whoever the president is, they will take the party forward by working with everyone... There will be faster changes in Andhra Pradesh than in Telangana.”

While there are no clear frontrunners for the post of the state president of the BJP, several leaders within the party are vying for the post. Incumbent state chief Kanna Lakshminarayana is learnt to be confident of retaining the post. While senior leader D Purandeswari reportedly said that she was out of the race, discussions have begun among party cadre as to who would take up the reins of the party.

In the months before Kanna’s appointment as the president in May 2018, names of leaders including Somu Veerraju, Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, Purandeswari and others did the rounds as potential candidates to lead the party after the TDP severed its ties with the BJP. When Kanna was named the party chief, Somu Veerraju was made the convenor of election management committee. Kanna’s appointment came when speculation was rife that the once Congress strongman was ready to join the YSRC in 2018.
With under a year left for the elections, Kanna put in place the state organisation, which till then was disorganised.

However, the party suffered a debacle in the 2019 assembly and general elections with just one per cent votes and losing deposits almost everywhere. Sources claimed that the BJP has set its eye to grow in Andhra Pradesh as an alternative to the regional parties. But, the saffron party has recently hitched its wagon to Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena and is preparing the ground to contest the upcoming local body elections together.  Together, both the parties want to put an end to ‘dynastic and corrupt’ politics in the State. While the party has almost finished appointing mandal and district presidents, the State chief is expected to be elected shortly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
C Vidyasagar Rao BJP
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp