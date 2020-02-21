Home States Andhra Pradesh

Complete Veligonda phase 1 by August: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy agrees to proposal of enhancing R&R package to evacuees, directs officials to complete land acquisition soon.

Published: 21st February 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Redy at Veligonda project in Prakasam district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Water Resources officials to ensure completion of phase-1 of Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project by August this year. Seeking the details from officials and contractors of the support required on the financial and administrative fronts, the Chief Minister has agreed to the proposal of enhancing Rehabilitation and Resettlement package (one-time settlement) to the evacuees.

Jagan visited the project site in Prakasam district on Thursday and took stock of the progress made so far in a meeting that spanned over two hours. He directed the officials to complete land acquisition and  R and R works at the earliest, along with the civil works, so that water could be diverted by August.

Jagan also enquired why only 600 metres of tunnel was dug between 2014 and 2019 during the previous TDP regime. He noted that in the last eight months, since his government came to power, 1.4 km tunnel works were done. Completion of phase-1 of the project entails completion of head regulator and connectivities as well.

The contractors informed the Chief Minister that works on the first tunnel would be completed by June/July by digging 200 metres per month and the works on the installation of the head regulator in three or four months. Of the 18.4-km-long tunnel works, 1 km is pending.

The officials informed that acquisition of land for the Phase-I of the project would be completed before March 31. With reference to the second tunnel, the officials informed that work to an extent of only 410 metres was done in the previous term.

The Chief Minister suggested the officials to take up excavation work from both sides so as to complete it as soon as possible. Prior to the review with the officials, Jagan travelled through tunnel-1 along with the officials. Later addressing a press meet, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said that the officials informed that Rs 1,860 crore was required for the completion of the first phase of works. While Rs 1,764 crore is needed for the civil works and LARR, about Rs 96 crore is needed for payment of pending bills, the minister noted.

“The CM has directed the officials to begin the works related to the head regulator and the agencies promised to launch them by March 1. It is expected to be completed in three months. By March 31, the officials said that Rs 184.45 crore would be needed,” the minister noted.

He further said that an additional ayacut of 11,500 acres could be irrigated by digging an additional canal in the T-5 block of Pullalacheruvu mandal which would cost Rs 70 crore. He said the canal would help irrigate the lands of SC, ST communities to which the CM responded positively.  He also responded positively to the request by MLA Mahidhar Reddy to divert water to Rallapadu reservoir from Veligonda eastern canal.

The project has been designed to draw 43.5 tmcft of floodwater from Krishna by gravity to irrigate 4.47 lakh acres in Prakasam, Kadapa and Nellore districts, and provide drinking water to 15.25 lakh people in the fluoride-affected areas.

Quick facts

Rs 1,860 cr required for the completion of the first phase of works
Rs 1,764 cr for civil works  and LARR
Rs 96 cr for payment of pending bills
Of 18.4-km-long tunnel works, 1 km is pending
1.4 km tunnel works done in last 8 months

Veligonda project

It has been designed to draw 43.50 tmcft of flood water from the Krishna by gravity to irrigate 4.47 lakh acres in Prakasam, Kadapa and Nellore districts

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp