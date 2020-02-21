Complete Veligonda phase 1 by August: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Water Resources officials to ensure completion of phase-1 of Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project by August this year. Seeking the details from officials and contractors of the support required on the financial and administrative fronts, the Chief Minister has agreed to the proposal of enhancing Rehabilitation and Resettlement package (one-time settlement) to the evacuees.

Jagan visited the project site in Prakasam district on Thursday and took stock of the progress made so far in a meeting that spanned over two hours. He directed the officials to complete land acquisition and R and R works at the earliest, along with the civil works, so that water could be diverted by August.

Jagan also enquired why only 600 metres of tunnel was dug between 2014 and 2019 during the previous TDP regime. He noted that in the last eight months, since his government came to power, 1.4 km tunnel works were done. Completion of phase-1 of the project entails completion of head regulator and connectivities as well.



The contractors informed the Chief Minister that works on the first tunnel would be completed by June/July by digging 200 metres per month and the works on the installation of the head regulator in three or four months. Of the 18.4-km-long tunnel works, 1 km is pending.



The officials informed that acquisition of land for the Phase-I of the project would be completed before March 31. With reference to the second tunnel, the officials informed that work to an extent of only 410 metres was done in the previous term.

The Chief Minister suggested the officials to take up excavation work from both sides so as to complete it as soon as possible. Prior to the review with the officials, Jagan travelled through tunnel-1 along with the officials. Later addressing a press meet, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said that the officials informed that Rs 1,860 crore was required for the completion of the first phase of works. While Rs 1,764 crore is needed for the civil works and LARR, about Rs 96 crore is needed for payment of pending bills, the minister noted.

“The CM has directed the officials to begin the works related to the head regulator and the agencies promised to launch them by March 1. It is expected to be completed in three months. By March 31, the officials said that Rs 184.45 crore would be needed,” the minister noted.

He further said that an additional ayacut of 11,500 acres could be irrigated by digging an additional canal in the T-5 block of Pullalacheruvu mandal which would cost Rs 70 crore. He said the canal would help irrigate the lands of SC, ST communities to which the CM responded positively. He also responded positively to the request by MLA Mahidhar Reddy to divert water to Rallapadu reservoir from Veligonda eastern canal.

The project has been designed to draw 43.5 tmcft of floodwater from Krishna by gravity to irrigate 4.47 lakh acres in Prakasam, Kadapa and Nellore districts, and provide drinking water to 15.25 lakh people in the fluoride-affected areas.

Quick facts



Rs 1,860 cr required for the completion of the first phase of works

Rs 1,764 cr for civil works and LARR

Rs 96 cr for payment of pending bills

Of 18.4-km-long tunnel works, 1 km is pending

1.4 km tunnel works done in last 8 months

Veligonda project



It has been designed to draw 43.50 tmcft of flood water from the Krishna by gravity to irrigate 4.47 lakh acres in Prakasam, Kadapa and Nellore districts