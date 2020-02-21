Maharashtra Home Minister, officials visit Andhra Pradesh to study Disha Act

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keen on implementing a legislation similar to the state’s Disha Act, a delegation from Maharashtra came here on Thursday to understand how such a law would be implemented. The team, comprising Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, DGP Subodh Kumar Jaisawal, Additional CS Sanjay Kumar and two IPS officers, held talks with Andhra Pradesh officials at the Secretariat and later met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli.

Appreciating the effort made by the State, Deshmukh said, “The legislation, which aims to protect women and children, is historic and excellent.” He also congratulated Jagan for inaugurating a special police station in Rajamahendravaram within two months of the Bill being passed in the Assembly.

After their discussion at the Secretariat, AP DGP Gautam Sawang said, “It is a proud moment for us to share these details with officials of another State. They opined that the 21-day deadline was ambitious, but necessary to curb violence against women and children. It was a fruitful discussion as even we were exposed to different perspectives that will help us.”

Meanwhile, AP Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha said, “Our aim is to make Andhra Pradesh the safest state for women and children by the end of 2020. Our Chief Minister is ready to allot the funds needed for this.

The officials from Maharashtra were also impressed with the speed at which the two special officers - IAS Kritika Shukla and SP Deepika Patil - appointed for the implementation of the Disha Act were working. “It is commendable to see the pace at which the one-stop centres and forensic labs are being set up to provide crime-detection kits to document evidence and quickly solve cases. The Disha App and toll-free numbers too will be of great help,” said Deshmukh. Later in the day, the delegation interacted with the Chief Minister. Special IG of Police, Maharashtra, Women’s Protection Cell, Dr Pratap Dighavkar, Principal Secretary (AP Home department) Kumar Vishwajeet, Additional DGP Ravishankar Iyer and a few other officials attended the meeting.“Like Maharashtra, other States should come forward and think of implementing such Acts to curb violence against women,” said AP Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita.

Meanwhile, the Delhi and Odisha governments too have expressed interest and sought details pertaining to the Disha Act from the AP government.

Disha SOS App: 40 lakh downloads and counting...



So far, 40 lakh people have downloaded the mobile app in the State. As many as 10,000 test calls and 35 active calls have been received