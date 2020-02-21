Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra Home Minister, officials visit Andhra Pradesh to study Disha Act

Meanwhile, the Delhi and Odisha governments too have expressed interest and sought details pertaining to the Disha Act from the AP government.

Published: 21st February 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at CM’s camp office in Tadepalli. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keen on implementing a legislation similar to the state’s Disha Act, a delegation from Maharashtra came here on Thursday to understand how such a law would be implemented. The team, comprising Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, DGP Subodh Kumar Jaisawal, Additional CS Sanjay Kumar and two IPS officers, held talks with Andhra Pradesh officials at the Secretariat and later met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli.

Appreciating the effort made by the State, Deshmukh said, “The legislation, which aims to protect women and children, is historic and excellent.” He also congratulated Jagan for inaugurating a special police station in Rajamahendravaram within two months of the Bill being passed in the Assembly.

After their discussion at the Secretariat, AP DGP Gautam Sawang said, “It is a proud moment for us to share these details with officials of another State. They opined that the 21-day deadline was ambitious, but necessary to curb violence against women and children. It was a fruitful discussion as even we were exposed to different perspectives that will help us.”

Meanwhile, AP Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha said, “Our aim is to make Andhra Pradesh the safest state for women and children by the end of 2020. Our Chief Minister is ready to allot the funds needed for this.

The officials from Maharashtra were also impressed with the speed at which the two special officers - IAS Kritika Shukla and SP Deepika Patil - appointed for the implementation of the Disha Act were working. “It is commendable to see the pace at which the one-stop centres and forensic labs are being set up to provide crime-detection kits to document evidence and quickly solve cases. The Disha App and toll-free numbers too will be of great help,” said Deshmukh. Later in the day, the delegation interacted with the Chief Minister. Special IG of Police, Maharashtra, Women’s Protection Cell, Dr Pratap Dighavkar, Principal Secretary (AP Home department) Kumar Vishwajeet, Additional DGP Ravishankar Iyer and a few other officials attended the meeting.“Like Maharashtra, other States should come forward and think of implementing such Acts to curb violence against women,” said AP Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita.
Meanwhile, the Delhi and Odisha governments too have expressed interest and sought details pertaining to the Disha Act from the AP government.

Disha SOS App: 40 lakh downloads and counting...

So far, 40 lakh people have downloaded the mobile app in the State. As many as 10,000 test calls and 35 active calls have been received

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Disha Act Anil Deshmukh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp