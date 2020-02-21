Home States Andhra Pradesh

New trust board of Kanaka Durga temple formed

All the board members shall hold the office for a period of two years with effect from the date of taking the oath of office and secrecy.

Published: 21st February 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 10:40 AM

The trust board is responsible for monitoring the temple development works and conducting religious programmes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Almost nine months after the Kanaka Durga temple trust board appointed during the TDP government’s regime resigned, the state government on Thursday issued orders constituting a non-hereditary trust board to the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla Devasthanams, Indrakeeladri

As per the orders, the 16-member committee comprises YSRC Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy, Paila Somi Naidu, Katakam Sridevi, DVRK Prasad, Busireddy Subbayamma, Puli Chandrakala, OV Ramana, Ganta Prasada Rao, Chakka Venkata Naga Vara Lakshmi, Karthika Rajya Lakshmi,  Netikoppula Sujatha, Nalapatta Ambika, Kanugula Venkata Ramana, Nersu Satish and Bandaru Jyothi. Lingam Botla Durga Prasad, the Pradhana Archaka, is the ex-officio member.

According to Endowments officials, all the 16 members will form a working committee and the chairman will be elected as per the provisions of  Section 20 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987. The trust board is responsible for monitoring the temple development works and conducting religious programmes.

