No presence of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) KS Jawahar Reddy said the State government has strengthened surveillance and control measures to tackle coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a press release issued on Thursday, he said 193 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance till Thursday.



Of which, 187 persons were kept under home isolation and five persons had completed the 28 days observation period.



One passenger was admitted in hospital and said to be in a stable condition. Samples collected from eight passengers tested Negative.