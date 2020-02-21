Srisailam shrine gets ready for celestial wedding

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Srisailam Devasthanam authorities have made all arrangements to conduct Kalyanotsavam of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi on Friday on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. It is the main event of the 11-day Maha Shivaratri celebrations in Srisailam.

Nandi Vahana Seva for the presiding deities will be held at 7 pm. Lingodbhava Rudrabhishekam and Pagalankarana will be performed at 10 pm and later Kalyanotsavam will be organised at midnight on a grand note as per the tradition, Srisailam temple Executive Officer KS Rama Rao said.



About 10 lakh devotees have arrived at Srisailam shrine for Shivaratri Jagarana.

The temple town is under a heavy security blanket with the deployment of over 1,500 police personnel.