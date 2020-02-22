Chandrababu Naidu plays caste card, accuses CM Jagan of  targeting backward caste leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With former minister K Atchannaidu coming under the Vigilance scanner in connection with alleged irregularities in ESI hospitals, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRC government of targeting the leaders of the opposition party hailing from Backward Classes for questioning the government over diversion of BC sub-plan funds and the injustice being done by the government to the community.

In a release issued here on Friday, Naidu found fault with the government for targeting TDP BC leaders Atchannaidu and Vasupalli Ganesh and running a smear campaign against them.

Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cannot digest the growth of BC leaders, he said the YSRC was resorting to mudslinging unable to bear the people following both the leaders have.

“Target of Jagan is to stifle the voice of BCs. That is why he came up with a resolution to abolish the AP Legislative Council. He could not bear to see 31 MLCs including 20 BCs, two each SC and ST communities and three minorities in the Council and passed a resolution to abolish it,’’ Naidu alleged.

The government cancelled the Adarana scheme and is looting the funds of BC sub-plan by diverting them, he said. As Atchannaidu and Ganesh questioned the government over the same in the Assembly, the ruling party leaders were levelling allegations against them, he alleged.

“Was it wrong on the part of Atchannaidu in asking the officials to see the procedures in neighbouring States and follow the suit here?’’ he sought to know. Accusing Jagan of sticking in the ‘mud of corruption’ and conspiring to smear the mud on the TDP leader, Naidu appealed to one and all to condemn the attack of the YSRC against BCs.

Taking to Twitter, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said, “Now the YSRC government is targeting BC leaders and trying to paint the stain of corruption to Atchannaidu for raising voice against the injustice done by the government to BCs.’’