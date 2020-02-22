Home States Andhra Pradesh

Devotees trek Mahendragiri on AOB

Devotees thronged Sreemukhalingam temple, which was built in the eighth century. Separate queue lines were formed for persons with disabilities, general public and VIPs.

Published: 22nd February 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees visiting Mahendragiri hilltop temples on the Eastern ghats near Mandasa in Srikakulam district on Friday.

Devotees visiting Mahendragiri hilltop temples on the Eastern ghats near Mandasa in Srikakulam district on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Devotees thronged various Lord Shiva temples across the district on Maha Shivaratri.

The renowned Sreemukhalingeswara, Yendala Mallikarjuna and Uma Rudra Koteswara temples were choc-a-bloc with devotees from Friday wee hours.

Devotees also visited Mahendragiri in the Eastern Ghats near Mandasa village on the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB).

It is said that Pandavas lived on the hilltop during their exile (aranyavasam) in Dwaparyuga. Temples of Kunti, Dharmaraju, Bheema, Arjuna, Nakula and Sahadeva were constructed on the hilltop, about 27 km near Sabakota village in Mandasa mandal.

More than a lakh devotees visited the hilltop shrines from AP and Odisha. AP Public Transport department plied about 50 buses to Sabakota from Palasa depot to Mahendragiri.

Devotees thronged Sreemukhalingam temple, which was built in the eighth century. Separate queue lines were formed for persons with disabilities, general public and VIPs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maha Shivaratri
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp