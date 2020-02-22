Home States Andhra Pradesh

Farmers, truckers disrupt sand supply in Andhra Pradesh 

Meanwhile, the truckers who take the sand to the stockyard also expressed dissatisfaction, saying transportation charges need to be revised.

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAML: Supply from 10 out of 35 sand reaches in East Godavari district has been halted, with transporters and farmers demanding a hike in transportation charges and way fees respectively.

This has affected people in certain areas where the demand is high and supply poor.

Jonnada sand reach, the largest in the district, is one of the 10 from where supply has been halted since February 12. Officials of the District Mining department, however, said an increased demand has led to a shortage of sand in the reach.

On visiting a couple of sand reaches in the district, TNIE found that though sand was available, it could not be delivered due to resistance from farmers and owners of the abutting land through which sand-laden trucks need to pass to reach the stockyards.

These landowners usually charge a way fee of Rs 30 to Rs 40 per truck, but are now demanding a hike, saying they suffer crop loss due to the movement of trucks.

Meanwhile, the truckers who take the sand to the stockyard also expressed dissatisfaction, saying transportation charges need to be revised.

Consumers, on the other hand, complain that door-delivery of sand after online booking, which is supposed to take a maximum of three days, now takes more than a week.

However, there are not many complaints about the cost of sand as it is being strictly monitored by officials.

As far as bulk orders are concerned, officials told TNIE they have not received any complaints and there have been no delays. Since most bulk orders are to be delivered to other districts, first preference is given to them.

Since those placing bulk orders use their own vehicles, they don’t experience problems in transportation, and it is only the general customers who feel the pinch.

Officer on Special Durty (OSD) sand Y Doshi Reddy said efforts are on for resuming the excavation of sand at Jonnada Sand Reach at the earliest.

“Due to a high number of orders, the sand reserves have reduced. Once excavation is permitted in new places, it will be business as usual,” he said. It has been learnt that seven more sand reaches will soon be opened in the district.

