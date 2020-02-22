No internal marks for class X exams this year, says Andhra Pradesh Education Department

Ritika Arun Vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State education department has decided to change the mode of Class 10 examinations.

As a few corporate and private school managements were found to be misusing the present Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) pattern by giving more internal marks to their students to manipulate their grade point average (GPA), the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has decided to discard the system of conducting internal examinations and assignments, leading to cancellation of internal marks.

Speaking to TNIE, SCERT joint-director Prathap Reddy said, “Earlier the distribution of marks was 80-20 — 80 marks for written examination and 20 for internal assessment. But from this year, there will be only written paper of 100 marks for each subject.”

He said that only one question paper of 100 marks will be given for all subjects against the two papers, which were provided till last year.

“Earlier two question papers were given to the students. The first paper has subjective questions and second has bits or the objectives. The second paper was given in the last one hour of the exams. From this year, only one question paper comprising all types of questions will be given in the beginning of the exam itself,” said Reddy. However, first and third language papers along with non-language papers will have two question papers.

“Mathematics, General Science and Social Studies are divided into parts. For example, in Social Studies, one set is of History and Civics and other is of Geography and Economics. So these will have one paper each. Second language will have only one paper,” the official explained.

The time limit for the examinations have also been changed. Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian); First Language Paper-I (Composite Course), which will be of 70 marks and Second Language will be given 3 hours and 15 minutes. Other subjects, except the First Language Paper-II (Composite Course), will be given 2 hours and 45 minutes.

First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) should be completed within 1 hour 45 minutes.Also, the first 15 minutes for each exam will be given only for reading the question paper and students will not be allowed to write examination during the period and they should complete the exam in the remaining time.

Another change is in the method in which students will be passed in the exam.

For the subjects which have two papers, the students have to get at least 35 from both the parts. Earlier, it was necessary for the students to score a minimum of 18 marks in each of the papers, which has now been discarded.

“For instance, if the student scores a zero in paper I of social studies, but scores 35 in the second paper, then the student will be considered as passed,” said the joint-director. However, it is compulsory for the students to attempt all the papers. Also, one needs to score only 20 marks to pass the second language paper (Hindi) as against the 35 marks for other papers, he said. The report cards of the students from this year will have grades instead of marks.