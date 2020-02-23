Andhra District Collectors deny reports of forceful land pooling

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Denying reports of forceful land acquisition for distribution of house sites to the poor on Ugadi (Telugu New Year Day) under ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme, District Collectors have asserted that there are no irregularities and due process and procedure are being followed in acquiring land.

Under the scheme, the government plans to distribute 25 lakh house site pattas on Ugadi. Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Srikakulam District Collector J Nivas informed that out of the total required 1,380 acres, about 1,130 acres of government land was available in the district and the remaining 250 acres was acquired in accordance with the Land Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (LARR Act) 2013.

“The 250 acres of land was acquired only after taking the consent of farmers. As per the norms, Gram Sabhas were conducted,’’ he maintained.

Prakasam District Collector Pola Bhaskar said 1,06,43 beneficiaries were identified for the scheme. “Moreover, those who occupied government lands and are eligible for the scheme will be given possession certificates at their existing location,” he added. Condemning the rumours and news articles on illegal land acquisition, Chittoor District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta clarified that no school land was acquired for the housing scheme.