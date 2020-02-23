Ensure consumers do not face any problem: Dy CM Pilli Subhash Chandrabose

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Taking serious note of the sand shortage in East Godavari district, Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Pilli Subhash Chandrabose directed officials concerned to resolve the crisis at the earliest and ensure that consumers were not subjected to any inconvenience in the supply of sand.

A report on sand scarcity in East Godavari district and factors leading to the crisis were published in this newspaper and the same were pointed out by the minister during his review. He questioned Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) officials for the delay in sand distribution to consumers

When APMDC managing director Madhusudhan Reddy and district collector D Muralidhar Reddy explained the situation to him, the deputy chief minister asked the officials to streamline sand supply and regulate the bulk orders to ensure that consumers did not face sand shortage.