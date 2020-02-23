Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government likely to hand over ESI scam probe to ACB

The State government is likely to order an in-depth probe into the multi-crore ESI scam, with more irregularities being exposed day by day.

Published: 23rd February 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government is likely to order an in-depth probe into the multi-crore ESI scam, with more irregularities being exposed day by day. The Vigilance and Enforcement department, which probed the irregularities in ESI hospitals and dispensaries across the State in the procurement of drugs, surgical equipment and medical services, among other things, uncovered a deep-rooted scam involving several hundreds of crores.

Like in Telangana, where the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) took up the investigation when the ESI scam broke out in that State, the Andhra Pradesh government too is likely to order the ACB to take up the case. Besides the directors and staff of the ESIC, two former ministers were reportedly involved in the scam.
Vigilance and Enforcement SP (Tirupati) N Venkata Reddy said it was not just two former ministers (K Atachannaidu and Pithani Satyanarayana), but also a son of a former minister who was involved. “We probed the case for three months and submitted a detailed report to the State government. We have recommended criminal cases against those involved irrespective of their status and stature,” he said.

ESI scam: Several guidelines violated

Venkata Reddy maintained that several guidelines were violated in the procurement of drugs and equipment and in several cases contracts were given on nominations basis without calling for open tenders. “The role of the relatives of the staff could not be ruled out as a company owned by a family member of the pharmacist of ESI was awarded a contract worth `3 crore. During the probe, it was found that several unnecessary pieces of equipment, such as knee caps, were among the lab equipment procured,” he explained.

Meanwhile, senior TDP leader and former minister for Labour Pithani Satyanarayana strongly condemned the allegations that he was involved in the scam. He asserted that his name was not mentioned in the probe report. “The minister who is accusing me does not even know that the vigilance report was first sent to the Chief Minister’s Office and from there, to the minister’s office. In fact, I had ordered a vigilance probe against Ravi Kumar and Ramesh Kumar on Feb  1, 2018, following reports of irregularities,” he said. He further asked for the earlier vigilance reports to be produced.

More irregularities tumbling out during Vigilance probe 
`44,000 - sodium and potassium electrolytes were procured with an abnormal increase in cost
Bills were paid even before goods were delivered
Bills were signed off by directors though there were no certificates for them
`40 crore spent on products which were to expire in three months

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women protest in Jaffrabad metro station area, against Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Anti-CAA protest continues at Delhi's Jaffrabad, entry and exit gates of metro station closed
You'll get a free ticket at this railway station if you do 30 squats!
Gallery
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp