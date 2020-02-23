Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government sanctions Rs 20 crore for merged villages in Andhra's Guntur

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) authorities are concentrating to develop the merged villages.

Published: 23rd February 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) authorities are concentrating to develop the merged villages. The government has sanctioned Rs 20.70 crore to provide basic amenities like drinking water, drainages, widening of roads and other facilities to meet the aspirations of the people of the merged villages. Further, works have started to provide drinking water under Amrutha scheme at an estimated cost of `33 crore to lay pipelines in Budampadu, Etukuru and other villages.

The GMC has five more wards now, after completion of merger of the villages with the Guntur city. The number of wards has gone up from 52 to 57 and accordingly the officers are taking steps to develop the villages. Gorantla, Adavitakkellapadu, Reddipalem, Palakaluru, Ankireddypalem, Etukuru, Pathuru, Idwa Nagar, Tulasi Nagar, Swarnabharati Nagar and other villages have merged into the Guntur city. The GMC has identified 83 works in these merged villages and already the road works between Akkireddypalem and Palakaluru have begun, and further from Turakapalem to Palakaluru as per the demand of the villagers.
Commissioner C Anuradha said that the works would be completed as per the schedule.

For representational purposes
