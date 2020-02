By PTI

MACHILIPATNAM: A Home Guard was on Sunday dismissed from service after he was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl here, police said.

According to an official release, Krishna District Superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu issued orders removing B Phanindra from service, following an inquiry.

The accused, working as driver of women police station here was booked under POSCO Act, on Saturday.