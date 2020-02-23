Home States Andhra Pradesh

Only judicial inquiry will reveal truth behind ‘insider trading’: Naidu

Mentioning that GO 344 is the peak of the harassment by the YSRC, he said, “You (YSRC government) formed an SIT on the decisions taken up in the last five years by the previous government.

Published: 23rd February 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A day after the State government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into ‘insider trading’ in Amaravati, and projects taken up by the previous TDP government, former chief minister and TDP supremo N on Saturday termed it as another example of how vindictive the government is towards him and the TDP.

Asserting that only a judicial inquiry ordered by the High Court Chief Justice would reveal the truth, he said that if the government’s real intention was to check the veracity of allegations of insider trading in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam, a judicial inquiry would be needed. “People don’t believe the truth will come out through ‘SIT-stand’ committees comprising your police officials,’’ he said. In a series of tweets, the former CM said by constituting three SITs and five to six committees in the past nine months, the government was targeting not just him but the entire State.

‘SIT an attempt to divert attention from govt failures’

“The move to consider the SIT as a police station is intended to threaten and harass the officials not heeding to their directions. The agenda of the YSRC is to target the TDP leaders. The TDP never committed any mistake and will not be afraid of threats by the YSRC,’’ he maintained. After offering felicitations and awards to officials for digging up corruption immediately after forming the government and also appealing to the officials to disclose any such information, the government constituted the Cabinet sub-committee eight months ago.

All the government achieved was creating obstacles to development and chasing away investments from the State, he alleged.Apart from Naidu, several TDP leaders also found fault with the government over the constitution of an SIT and alleged it was an attempt to divert the attention of people from its failures.
Guntur MP Galla Jayadev has alleged that the YSRC government is continuing its vendetta politics instead of focussing on resolving the State’s issues. The SIT team formed to investigate the policies and decisions taken up by the previous government is just a farce and has no credibility like the GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group, he alleged.

