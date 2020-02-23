Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police arrest 11 persons for attacking and robbing financier in Guntur

Police have arrested 11 persons, who carried an attack on a private financier and recovered `18,90,000 worth of gold ornaments at Tenali in Guntur district.

Published: 23rd February 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police have arrested 11 persons, who carried an attack on a private financier and recovered `18,90,000 worth of gold ornaments at Tenali in Guntur district. Addressing a press conference at Guntur on Saturday, Guntur District Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao said the accused Nakka Siva Kumar of Itanagar in Tenali pledged gold ornaments to avail a loan from a local financier Ch Srinivasa Rao and took an amount of `18.90 lakhs to satisfy his vices.

But he hatched a plan to rob the gold from the financier and accordingly the accused Nakka Siva Kumar contacted the financier over phone and asked him to bring gold ornaments and take away loan amount. The financier Ch Srinivasa Rao, along with mediator Sk Raffi, friends J Prasad and P Manohar reached his house with gold ornaments on February 18. The accused Nakka Siva Kumar and his hired rowdies, a gang of 12 persons carried out the attack with sticks on the financier Ch Srinivasa Rao and others and forcibly snatched the gold ornaments and mobile phones from them. Further the attackers put them under house arrest and fled. Later the financier lodged a complaint against accused Nakka Siva Kumar and others.
The police arrested the accused Nakka Siva Kumar and 10 others and recovered the gold ornaments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur robbery Nakka Siva Kumar
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp