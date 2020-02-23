Police arrest 11 persons for attacking and robbing financier in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police have arrested 11 persons, who carried an attack on a private financier and recovered `18,90,000 worth of gold ornaments at Tenali in Guntur district. Addressing a press conference at Guntur on Saturday, Guntur District Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao said the accused Nakka Siva Kumar of Itanagar in Tenali pledged gold ornaments to avail a loan from a local financier Ch Srinivasa Rao and took an amount of `18.90 lakhs to satisfy his vices.

But he hatched a plan to rob the gold from the financier and accordingly the accused Nakka Siva Kumar contacted the financier over phone and asked him to bring gold ornaments and take away loan amount. The financier Ch Srinivasa Rao, along with mediator Sk Raffi, friends J Prasad and P Manohar reached his house with gold ornaments on February 18. The accused Nakka Siva Kumar and his hired rowdies, a gang of 12 persons carried out the attack with sticks on the financier Ch Srinivasa Rao and others and forcibly snatched the gold ornaments and mobile phones from them. Further the attackers put them under house arrest and fled. Later the financier lodged a complaint against accused Nakka Siva Kumar and others.

The police arrested the accused Nakka Siva Kumar and 10 others and recovered the gold ornaments.