Student injured in road accident

ELURU: An intermediate student suffered injuries when the motorbike, which he was raiding, was hit by a car at Satrampadu on Saturday. Police said the victim Dinesh is studying intermediate second year at CRR College. He went to Satrampadu to meet his friend. While on his way back, a speeding car hit his bike. He suffered injuries in the mishap and was immediately shifted to government hospital. Three town police have registered a case.
